Vandals damage a specially-donated vehicle at attraction

Vandals have smashed a vehicle, which was specially donated to the Aln Valley Railway (AVR).

Sometime last week, believed to be either last Wednesday or Thursday evening, the culprits entered the AVR’s site in Alnwick and damaged the Suzuki Alto ‘beyond economic repair’.

Now, a search is on to find whoever was responsible.

An AVR spokesman said: “Several years ago, a Suzuki Alto was donated to the AVR by Blackshaws. The vehicle was destined to be used on the AVR site only. As a novel addition to the railway stock, it was painted up in the livery of a North Eastern Railway carriage.

“Sometime last week, vandals entered the AVR site and smashed the rear windscreen, all four side windows, headlights, rear lights and wing mirrors – rendering the vehicle beyond economic repair.

“Further investigations are being undertaken and if anyone can assist with information, it would be gratefully received.”