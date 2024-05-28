Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Updated plans for new homes in Cramlington have been knocked back by Northumberland County Council officers.

The reserved matters planning application by housebuilder Bellway sought permission to build 66 two, three, and four bedroom properties as part of the Arcot housing estate, a phased project involving multiple developers at the Fisher Lane roundabout.

Despite a previous application to build 64 homes on the plot being approved in 2022, council officers decided to refuse permission for the fresh planning application after it was not updated to their satisfaction to reflect the increased number of homes.

Planning officers’ report said: “Whilst matters in relation to design, amenity, highway safety, land contamination, and land stability have been appropriately addressed by the applicant, the proposals fail to demonstrate that there would be no adverse archaeological impacts or flood risk and drainage concerns.”

The developer has already built some homes as part of the wider estate. (Photo by Google)

On flooding concerns, the council report said: “The submitted flood risk assessment and drainage strategy have not been appropriately updated to reflect the new housing numbers proposed and therefore do not accurately reflect the current proposals.

“The local planning authority has given the applicant sufficient opportunities to address these matters and following three separate consultations, they remain outstanding.”

The report also explained that the application did not include an archaeological assessment and so “does not address the requirements” of one of the conditions of the area’s outline planning application.

Outline consent for the estate as a whole was signed off in 2016, with a number of properties already built and inhabited in the area.