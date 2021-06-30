Northumberland man Ross Hanson was reported missing shortly before 8.45am on Wednesday, June 30, after leaving an address in the Eden Terrace area of Lynemouth on Tuesday, June 29.

Officers said on Wednesday, June 30, that no one had heard from Mr Hanson since he left the Lynemouth address and loved ones were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A search was launched by officers to locate the man, before it was reported that a body had been discovered in a wooded area behind River View in Lynemouth.

Northumbria Police says the force has found a body it believes is that of the missing 43-year-old man.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Northumbria Police believes the body “is that of Ross”.

The police statement added: "His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this devastating time.”

The force said it does not believe there to be any third-party involvement in the death and a report will now be produced for the coroner.

“This is an incredibly sad update and one we certainly did not hope to deliver,” said Superintendent Phil Shutt.

“We want to thank those who shared our appeal to help find Ross and our thoughts remain with Ross’ family.

"Our specialist officers will continue to offer them support during this extremely difficult time.”

