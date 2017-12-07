UP-CYCLING: Bravo for flower idea

I have just read about Miranda Hunwick’s idea for Sainsbury’s unsold flowers, (Northumberland Gazette, November 30).

What a fantastic idea. She had a straightforward suggestion, checked it out and then did something about it. A magical ‘Eureka’ moment – really very well thought out indeed.

Up-cycling those perfectly good out-of-date bouquets and flowers from Sainsbury’s for the benefit of those who don’t find it easy or possible to get to the shops anymore will bring such pleasure to all of those in Abbeyfields.

Thank you, too, St Paul’s Primary School and Sainsbury’s for being links in this wonderful Christmas chain.

Elizabeth Jones,

Alnwick in Bloom