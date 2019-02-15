Under starter’s order for charity

They’re under starter’s orders and they’re off – for a night full of fund-raising fun.

The Rotary Club of Alnwick is hosting a charity race night next month, where you can have a flutter and raise money for worthy causes.

The race night is being held on Saturday, March 16, in the Northumberland Hall, Alnwick, at 7 pm for 7.30pm.

The evening is being sponsored by Specsavers of Alnwick, and is in aid of HospiceCare Northumberland and Rotary charities.

Tickets cost £7, to include a light supper.A drinks bar serving beer, wine and soft drinks will be available.

Tickets are available from Penrose of Alnwick; The White Swan Hotel; Specsavers of Alnwick; HospiceCare, Narrowgate, Alnwick and any Rotarian.