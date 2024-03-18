UK’s Most Affordable Staycations Revealed for UK Tourism Week this Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To help budget-conscious travellers make the most of their Easter break, QuoteSearch has identified the top 10 trending staycation destinations based on affordability and positive reviews. These hidden gems and classic favourites offer stunning scenery, outdoor activities, charming towns, and delicious local food – all perfect for a campervan or motorhome trip.

The Top 10 UK Staycation Hotspots:

Cotswolds: Rolling hills, honey-coloured villages, and quintessentially English charm. Keswick (Lake District): Explore England's largest National Park with its picturesque lakes and scenic hikes. North Coast 500 (Scotland): Embark on an epic road trip along this scenic coastal route in the Scottish Highlands. St Agnes (Cornwall): Discover beautiful beaches, hidden coves, and a relaxed atmosphere on this Cornish island. Hope Valley (Peak District): Hike, bike, or explore charming villages nestled amidst the stunning Peak District landscape. Calgary Bay (Isle of Mull): This scenic bay on the Isle of Mull offers wildlife spotting, dramatic coastlines, and a peaceful escape. Durness (Scotland): Dramatic beaches, prehistoric sites, and stunning scenery await in this remote and beautiful part of Scotland. Bamburgh Beach (Northumberland): Explore this vast expanse of golden sand, backed by dramatic dunes and a historic castle. Great Yarmouth (Norfolk): Traditional seaside fun with fish and chips, amusements, and a historic pier. Grasmere (Lake District): Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Lake District, with its literary connections and picturesque village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamburgh Castle

These destinations provide UK holiday makers with stunning scenery, outdoor activities, charming towns, and delicious local cuisine - all at an affordable cost. Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat or an action-packed adventure, these locations provide the perfect backdrop for your campervan or motorhome trip.

Ben Moore - Quote Searcher Manager:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’As we approach spring and summer, we see a surge in campervan and motorhome insurance inquiries, prompting our search in discovering the top 10 trending locations across the UK.”

‘’With the rise of staycations and the cost of living affecting UK holiday makers, we hope that these top 10 UK staycation locations will inspire travellers to explore and appreciate the beauty of their own country without breaking the bank.”