Birmingham Airport: People evacuated and flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle' as police at scene
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
People are being told ‘not to come’ to the airport 🚨
Birmingham Airport has been evacuated and its flights suspended following a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The airport said passengers are advised to avoid the area and “not come to the airport at this time” as police are dealing with the incident, our sister title National World reports.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the airport said: “@WMPolice is currently on-site dealing with an incident. Airport operations are currently suspended.
“Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time. The Airport’s social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.