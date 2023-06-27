The pair were trapped on the Fenham mudflats near Lindisfarne around 2.15pm last Thursday, some 800m from the shore and with an incoming tide.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service deployed a team onto the soft mud to free the trapped walkers, who were exhausted and suffering from the effects of the blistering heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were brought back to the safety of the shoreline and handed into the care of Coastguards teams from Berwick and Seahouses and the North East Ambulance Service.

Emergency services at Fenham mudflats. Picture: Berwick Coastguard

Seahouses inshore lifeboat also attended in case it was needed due to the rapidly rising tide but it was not required.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: "Just a note of caution to visitors to this coastline, that care is needed in parts of Budle Bay and on the mudflats leading to Holy Island.

"Here the sand can become very soft, and trap the unwary. The tide also rises quite quickly across the mud flats here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are walking in this area, seek local advice and have a means of calling for help. Fortunately, today had a good outcome."