The Seahouses Lifeboat was launched shortly after 4.30pm yesterday, Sunday, March 6, to help two people stranded o0n the neighbouring St Cuthberts Isle.

One person was reported to have unsuccessfully tried swimming ashore to Holy Island.

With high tide not due until 5.06pm, the Coastguard Operations Room was concerned for the welfare of the two due to the possible risk of hypothermia in the cold conditions, and the time they would have to wait for the tide to recede far enough that they could get back onto Holy Island.

The Inshore Lifeboat Crew were paged, and on arrival, the two were quickly located and transported to Holy Island, where they were handed into the care of the HM Coastguard Holy Island Team.

The person who tried to swim ashore was wearing a wetsuit, and no medical assistance was required for either.

