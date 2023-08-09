Ashington Town Council began work on the sites, on Epsom Drive and Aintree Close, earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Ashington Town Council said: “The council has committed to installing more sustainability-conscious playground equipment where it can and has delivered on this by choosing Kompan’s Greenline range.

“The results of a residents’ survey, alongside the benefits of having a variety of equipment, accessible equipment, and the closely located play areas complementing each other, was considered as part of the final chosen designs.

“We will continue to invest in the play areas we are responsible for and have a programme of works over several years to minimise the impact of the precept.”