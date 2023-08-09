News you can trust since 1854
Two playgrounds officially opened by Ashington Town Council on the Orchid Meadows estate

Two new play areas in the Orchid Meadows housing estate in Ashington have been officially opened.
By Craig Buchan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:28 BST

Ashington Town Council began work on the sites, on Epsom Drive and Aintree Close, earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Ashington Town Council said: “The council has committed to installing more sustainability-conscious playground equipment where it can and has delivered on this by choosing Kompan’s Greenline range.

“The results of a residents’ survey, alongside the benefits of having a variety of equipment, accessible equipment, and the closely located play areas complementing each other, was considered as part of the final chosen designs.

“We will continue to invest in the play areas we are responsible for and have a programme of works over several years to minimise the impact of the precept.”

Ashington Civic Head Victor Bridges and the Haydon ward town councillors joined local families and children at an official opening event on Saturday, July 29, which included free ice cream.

