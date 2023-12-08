Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on A1 near Berwick
The two-vehicle collision happened around 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday) on the southbound carriageway just north of Berwick, less than a mile from the Scottish border.
It was reported that a brown Ford Mondeo had been travelling southbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a black Vauxhall Astra which was emerging from a junction.
Emergency services attended the scene and the occupants of the Ford Mondeo, a man and a woman both aged in their 70s, were taken to hospital having sustained life-threatening injuries.
Both remain in a critical condition in hospital.
The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a woman aged in her 80s, was treated at the scene for serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed following the collision but has since been reopened to traffic.
Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Team has launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and are now appealing to the public for information.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have evidence such as dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the report tool on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20231207-0814.