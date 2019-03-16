Two people rescued from car stranded on a ford near Rothbury

Two people trapped in a car that had become stuck on a ford near Rothbury due to the high water level were rescued this afternoon.

At 3.22pm today (Saturday, March 16), Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend an incident near Pauperhaugh.



A water rescue unit, two fire engines and a water incident manager attended the scene. The two casualties were rescued by a Swiftwater rescue team, who released them from the car and carried them to safety where they were attended to by a paramedic.



The fire service has issued a warning to people attempting to cross fords when river levels are high.

A spokesman said: "Please be aware of the dangers of crossing fords during current conditions, as water may be deeper than expected. A depth of 15cm, as well as a strong flow of water may be enough to lift a small car off its wheels, endangering the occupants."