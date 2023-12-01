Two people have died after a car crash on the A69 yesterday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three vehicles collided on a single carriageway section of the road between the Hexham (West) and Haydon Bridge junctions.

Northumbria Police believe a grey Mazda 3, travelling eastbound collided with a silver Skoda Fabia that was travelling westbound but have not yet established why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Skoda is then understood to have collided with a black Land Rover Discovery that was travelling eastbound.

The crash happened on the A69 between Hexham and Haydon Bridge. (Photo by Google)

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, which happened at around 5.50pm, and people who may have dashcam footage to come forward after an investigation into the crash was launched.

Emergency services attended the scene to find a 68-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Skoda and an 81-year-old man who was a passenger in the Mazda had suffered life threatening injuries.

They both later died at the scene, and their next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skoda driver, a 73-year-old man, and the Mazda driver, an 82-year-old man, were taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for multiple hours but has since reopened.

Sergeant Andy Ferguson from Northumbria Police said: “This was a devastating incident where two people have sadly lost their lives. We continue to offer our sincere condolences to both of the families affected, and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision and we are determined to get answers around what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have seen what happened or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which shows the area of this collision.