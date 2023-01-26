The pair were picked up from the refuge box after their 4x4 vehicle got stuck more than an hour outside the safe crossing times on Wednesday afternoon.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses RNLI inshore lifeboat at 4.08pm. The Coastguard Teams from Berwick and Holy Island were also mobilised.

Safe crossing times were from 9.05am to 2.55pm and from 9.25pm until 3.40am, with high tide at 5.16pm.

Two people and a dog were rescued after their vehicle got stuck on Holy Island causeway. Picture: Barrie Corden

The casualties were landed on the mainland side of the causeway, where they were handed into the care of Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team, and were given appropriate advice. They did not require any medical assistance. Arrangements would be made later to recover their vehicle once the tide receded.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: “Another vehicle has attempted to cross the causeway without heeding the safe crossing times. We can only appeal to drivers visiting Holy Island to take note of the signs and safe crossing notices.

"That way you can avoid turning a pleasant and enjoyable visit to Holy Island, into a bad memory with the possible right off of your vehicle. If anyone does get into difficulty, they should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard as soon as possible.”