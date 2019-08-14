Two people and dog rescued after being cut off by tide on Holy Island Causeway
Another warning has been issued to the public after a car was cut off by the tide and two people and a dog needed to be rescued by emergency rescue teams.
Seahouses RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard at 2.50pm on Wednesday, August 14, to go to the assistance of two people and a dog, in a car cut off by the tide on Holy Island Causeway, at the Holy Island side.
Holy Island and Berwick Coastguard Teams were also mobilised. Holy Island Coastguards managed to get the people and dog safely ashore, as the Lifeboat arrived in the area. The Inshore Lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.
Safe Crossing times for Wednesday were 06:05am this morning and 1.30pm, and it was unsafe to make the journey between 1.30pm till 6.35pm. High tide at Holy Island was 5.24pm.