The two playgrounds will be fitted in the Orchid Meadows housing estate, at Epsom Drive and Aintree Close.

Councillor John Tully, leader of Ashington Town Council, said: “As a Council we have prioritised improving the environment by providing a pleasant and safe place to live and taking urgent action to fight the effects of climate change.

“The new play areas being installed at Epsom Drive and Aintree Court have been developed with these priorities in mind. They have been developed in consultation with local people.

A CGI of the Aintree Close play area.

“The results of an estate-wide survey, alongside the benefits of having a variety of equipment, accessible equipment, and the closely located play areas complementing each other, was considered as part of the final chosen designs.”

The Aintree Close play area will feature a four-tower multi-play frame, a ‘crazy hen’ springer, and springer bowl.

On Epsom Drive, a hybrid of options presented in the consultation will be installed, featuring an accessible roundabout and a two-tower climbing frame.

Cllr Tully added: “The play areas will be installed in the coming months but will be ready for the summer holidays. This is welcomed by families looking to entertain the kids at no cost.”

A CGI of the Epsom Drive play area.

Ashington Town Council is investing £57,000 in the project, having saved £8,000 and reduced transport-related emissions by arranging for the two sets of equipment to be installed at the same time.

