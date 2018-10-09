Two men killed in Northumberland crash named by police

Two men who died following a collision in Northumberland at the weekend have been named by police.

The two-vehicle crash, which involved a motorcycle and a silver Honda Jazz, happened on the Prudhoe Bypass section of the A695, at 11.57am, on Saturday.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended, but the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Honda Jazz was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle was Brian Wilson, 61, of the Crawcrook area. The driver of the Honda was Albert Mitchinson, 90, of the Ryton area.

A male front-seat passenger from the Honda Jazz was also taken to the RVI where he is being treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

Specially-trained officers are currently supporting the families of all those involved.

The families have asked that people respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area at the time who might have dash-cam footage to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 3098@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting log 473 06/10/18.