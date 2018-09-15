Two key appointments part of firm’s expansion strategy

Alnwick-based MSP (metrology software products ltd) has expanded its leadership team with two key appointments, which are part of an ongoing expansion strategy.

Marianne Whitfield joins the advanced manufacturing software company as director of development, while Keith Langford has joined the commercial team as UK technical account manager.

Marianne’s is a newly-created role, introduced to support the continued expansion of the business. She will be part of the MSP board and be responsible for managing five product development teams, working closely with end users and MSP’s internal development teams to ensure their products continue to be innovative and support customer wants and needs.

Marianne brings a wealth of experience to this role, having worked within technology and product development over the last 20 years. She said: “This is an interesting new challenge and one I am really looking forward to. Major developments towards digitalisation and automation have created a prime opportunity for MSP to expand and develop.”

Keith will oversee the UK expansion of MSP’s products, including the development of new business and managing existing customer relationships.

He will support MSP customers across the UK, promoting products, ensuring installations have been successful and keeping customers up-to-date with new features and improvements.

For the past 20 years, Keith has sold complex business critical solutions to various sectors globally.

He said: “I am delighted to join MSP – which is at the forefront of modern technology – and I look forward to meeting customers and promoting MSP’s innovative products.”

MSP’s products make processes more efficient for the world’s largest aerospace, defence and motorsport companies, reducing their manufacturing time and dramatically reducing costs and waste.

These appointments come as part of an ongoing expansion strategy, with MSP looking to increase their workforce over the next three years. As a result, the company currently has vacancies available for software engineers and anyone interested in applying should contact careers@metsoftpro.com for more information.