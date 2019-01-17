Two held after police chase through Alnwick

Two suspected shoplifters were arrested following a police chase through Alnwick.

Last Wednesday afternoon, two men stole clothing worth more than £200 from Hotspur 1364 in the town’s Narrowgate.

But, after tip-offs from the public and a police chase, both were found and arrested.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sharon Wilmore-Greaves said: “Northumbria Police strive to provide a quality service to the community and this outcome has provided a loud positive message to the local and wider community that Alnwick will not tolerate crime.

“This result has given the town a real buzz and something to be proud of. As a result of witnesses coming forward, police were able to capture the thieves and recover the property. An excellent team result.”

Sgt Wilmore-Greaves said the men headed for Alnwick bus station after the theft but witnesses passed on information to the police which helped officers to spot them on CCTV, heading out of town.

Police spotted them on Victoria Terrace and they were chased through the St James Estate area and Alnwick Cemetery before one was caught near Alnwick Tyres and Topps Tiles.

The other man fled east across the A1 to the Aln Valley Railway area and went to ground.

The Alnwick policing team surrounded the area, the police helicopter was called and the man was found.

The stolen property was recovered.

Both men, aged 24 and 29, who came from Newcastle and Cramlington, were also wanted for other outstanding matters.