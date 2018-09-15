Two flown to hospital after A1 crash

Two people were flown to hospital by air ambulance after a crash which closed the A1 today.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 11.30am and led to the road being closed in both directions between the two Morpeth turn-offs.

Two air ambulances landed at the scene and transported two people to the RVI in Newcastle. A third casualty was taken to the hospital by road ambulance.

Three fire engines also attended.

Diversions are in place through Morpeth and back on to the A1 at Clifton.

Traffic was at a standstill earlier today, with the A1 south gridlocked and traffic backed up the single carriageway to Hebron.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area if possible.