Two Christmas charity projects for Northumberland company

Alnwick-based George F White is helping to ensure Christmas is a happy occasion for some of the most disadvantaged families across Northumberland.

The team is involved in two big Christmas charity projects, teaming up with Alnwick District Food Bank to help ensure no one goes hungry this Christmas, and also the Rotary Club of Alnwick, an organisation that works tirelessly to make positive changes to local communities, on its Christmas Present Project, to help provide Christmas presents for disadvantaged children who don’t receive any.

The team has been supporting the festive marketing efforts of the local food bank by designing and sponsoring flyers to help raise awareness of the huge role the food bank plays in fighting hunger across the region, especially at Christmas.

The response to the Christmas Present Project, where the Alnwick office has become a drop-off point for children’s presents, has been phenomenal, with the wider public becoming heavily involved too.

Mike Young, head of Northumberland and Borders region and partner at George F White, said: "It's really important to us, as a business, to be involved in our local community as much as we can and do what we can to give to those in much greater need than the average person, both at Christmas and all year round.

"We hope we’ve managed to reach some of the most disadvantaged families across the region this Christmas and helped to make the festive period a happy one. The Christmas Present Project is a great initiative, the office is overflowing with presents!”

The last date for donating a Christmas present to a child in need this year through the Rotary Club is next Wednesday. For more information about the project, visit: http://bit.ly/2A5AhkF

For more information on local food-bank donation, visit: http://bit.ly/2kjbNxa