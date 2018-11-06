Two call-outs for Amble lifeboats within a few hours

Amble's RNLI lifeboats have been called out to two incidents within a few hours.

This morning (Tuesday), the inshore lifeboat Mildred Holcroft was launched to help rescue a woman trapped by the tide at Alnmouth estuary.

The call for assistance came from Humber Coastguard at 8.30am. It is believed the lady had crossed the River Aln to the south side from the village with two dogs and encountered difficulties.

There was very little water in the estuary, making it difficult for the lifeboat to enter but the lady was escorted to safety by the shore Coastguards and police.

The lifeboat returned to station and was ready for service by 9.30am.

Yesterday, both the all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth and Leonard and the inshore lifeboat Mildred Holcroft launched at 5.47pm to help two boats in difficulties, after another a request for assistance from Humber Coastguard.

With light winds and slight swell in moderate visibility, the boats headed to the casualties on the east side of Coquet Island.

A 25-foot vessel had engine failure and as the 20-foot vessel tried to tow her in, the propeller became fouled.

The all-weather lifeboat towed the larger vessel, while the inshore lifeboat towed the smaller vessel in to Amble and to their moorings in the river.

Both boats were ready again for service by 7.05pm.