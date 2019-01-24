Turbine funding scheme to reopen

Berwick Community Trust has announced that Round 6 of the CoRE Legacy Fund will open on February 1 and run until April 30.

The CoRE Legacy Fund provides grants to support projects in the North East of England that will enable communities to reduce their energy consumption or help them benefit from renewable energy technologies.

The intention is to support North East communities through a wide range of renewable energy or demand reduction projects. This might mean installing equipment, undertaking a feasibility study or training, conservation and reduction of waste energy, education and public engagement work to develop the ability of communities to better manage the generation or use of energy.

Awards of up to £5,000 are anticipated but there is some flexibility depending upon the funds available and the quality of applications. The fund will be flexible and is willing to consider imaginative and innovative projects that may be developmental in nature.

Registered charities, constituted sports clubs and community groups are eligible to apply as are social enterprises demonstrating clear social and community value. The fund isn’t open to

statutory agencies or local authorities and projects must be located in the North East of England.

The CoRE Legacy fund is supported by income from the community wind turbine on the northern outskirts of Berwick upon Tweed.

Julien Lake, chief executive of Berwick Community Trust, said: “We are really excited to be able to reopen the fund and support communities to better manage their energy. We’ve given out over £80,000 to community energy projects in the North East over the last three years. These are challenging times and any opportunity to help organisations in the region reduce their energy spend or even generate income can only help to build stronger organisations and stronger communities. This support will be available at a time when many worthy projects are struggling to find financial support."

Details and how to apply can be found at Berwick Community Trust’s website https://berwicktrust.org.uk