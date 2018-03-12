Trust takes back the keys to Lindisfarne Castle

The National Trust has been given back the keys after 18 months of conservation work to restore and protect Lindisfarne Castle from the elements.

The £3million programme of repairs and conservation was supported by the DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), the Wolfson Foundation, the Path Trust and donations from supporters. The investment and work that has taken place has helped the National Trust care for this special place on behalf of the nation for ever, for everyone.

Nick Lewis, Lindisfarne Castle house steward, said: “It’s been 18 months hard work for the team who have been repairing and conserving the castle. They’ve had to work in all the elements and manage unforeseen circumstances such as nesting owls.

“We’re delighted to be handed back the keys; it’s a really significant moment in the life of Lindisfarne Castle.”

While conservation work continues on the outside of the castle, the National Trust team will spend the next few weeks moving back in and dealing with any snagging ahead of reopening to the public on Sunday, April 1.

It will take many more months for the castle to dry out which means that it will reopen unfurnished – a unique period for visitors to see the castle’s architecture laid bare.

From Saturday, May 5, dreamed about the flowers that hide from the light, 2018, an installation of wooden structures and dyed blankets by artist Anya Gallaccio, will take over the castle’s reopened empty spaces. The installation, which will run until Sunday, November 4, is a collaboration between the National Trust and Locus+ and supported using public funding by Arts Council England and a donation from the Henry Moore Foundation.