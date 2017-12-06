Trust’s thank-you to lottery players

The National Trust is opening its doors for free to National Lottery players as a thank-you for raising money for conservation work.

Any visitor who presents a ticket or scratchcard next Wednesday will be admitted for free to participating sites, including Cragside and Wallington.

In the past 20 years, the charity has received support to undertake important projects from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Schemes such as Seaton Delaval Hall, Lindisfarne Upturned Boats Project, Washington Old Hall’s 60th anniversary and the Gibside restoration would not have been possible without this support.

Robyn Brown, assistant director of operations, said, “Without grant support like this, we wouldn’t have been able to carry out some of our most important and innovative conservation work. Grant income, as well as help from members, supporters and volunteers allows us to look after special places for ever, for everyone. This is a small gesture of our thanks to National Lottery players.”

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, added: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7billion of National Lottery funding since 1994. This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

Full terms and conditions, including the sites participating, can be found on the National Trust website.