Trust joins the reusable revolution

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has joined the reuse revolution with the launch of its new reusable cups.

Anybody wanting to do their bit to reduce their plastic useage can buy the cup with a trim and lid in a choice of three colours (pink, turquoise or purple) from the wildlife charity’s Lookout Café at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on Druridge Bay or its café and visitor centre at Northumberlandia, near Cramlington.

The Northumberland Wildlife Trust reusable cups.

The cups are made from 80% rice husk and 20% plant resina and cost £7. Anybody buying a cup will receive a free tea or filter coffee and returning customers using either this or their own reusable cup will receive a 20p discount on tea or filter coffee each time they take it to either location.

The new cup was tested this week by Trust volunteer Joel Wilmore, who lives in Morpeth. He said: “An estimated five million disposable cups are used every day around the world – this is having such a devastating impact on our marine life, so, needless to say, I’m more than happy to do my bit.”