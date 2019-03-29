Trust embarks on international mental health partnership

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) has launched a collaborative partnership with one of India’s largest providers of mental health services.

The North East organisation, which provides mental health and disability services, will be working as a Knowledge Partner with Bangalore-based Cadabams Group to provide mutual support, expertise and training.

The partnership offers both organisations the opportunity to share their expertise in the delivery of mental health care to different populations.

After signing a memorandum of understanding, NTW chief executive John Lawlor said: “We are excited to be working with the Cadabams Group.

“Our partnership is based on shared values, including the importance of compassionate care as well as embracing innovation, and I am looking forward to seeing how it develops and how we can learn from each other.”