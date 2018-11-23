Trouble-making tenants evicted

Eight tenants who have been causing misery and upset to neighbours and the community have been evicted from Northumberland County Council-owned properties over the last year.

One tenant in Alnwick, five in Blyth and two in Seaton Delaval have been evicted. Two more evictions are pending.

They were evicted from their properties by the courts for a range of offences, including grievous bodily harm, persistent and ongoing anti-social behaviour, the possession of a knife in a public place and the possession of large quantities of drugs.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “Seeking the eviction of a tenant is not a decision we take lightly, but our message is strong and clear; anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and is taken very seriously by the council.

“Whilst we recognise that eviction may impact on those families subject to such action, the decision of the court clearly demonstrates that in each case it was both proportionate and warranted. We will where appropriate in the future take similar action where anti-social behaviour is blighting neighbours, and hopefully local residents will, with confidence, report their concerns to their local housing officer.

“We hope these actions offer peace of mind to the local residents who have been affected by the serious nuisance and who have supported the council to secure the evictions.”

Chief Inspector Ron Charlton, from Northumbria Police, said: “We work hard to ensure our communities are safe places to live and work without the fear of crime, harassment and anti-social behaviour which can blight the lives of the law-abiding majority.

“These evictions should send out a very clear message that the police and the council will not tolerate persistent anti-social behaviour and criminality - and we will use every tool at our disposal to deal with anyone taking part in it.”