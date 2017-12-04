Trotters is in the running for world title

Trotters Family Bakers of Seahouses has secured a slot on the shortlist of the 19th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The decision was taken after a busy judging day in Dunfermline where a panel of 50 professional judges assessed each and every product on its appearance, quality, consistency and taste.

“More than 80 butchers and bakers entered some 450 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Trotters Family Bakers can be proud to have come this far,” said head judge Ian Nelson, on behalf of Scottish Bakers, which manages the competition.

“The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie,” said Craig McPhie, president of Scottish Bakers.

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as butchers and bakers throughout the land vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought after title,” he added.

Competition winners will be announced on January 9, at the Westerwood Hotel, near Cumbernauld.