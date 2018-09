Members of the Coldstream-based Flodden 1513 Club and their guests travelled to the Branxton monument earlier this month to pay tribute to the Scots who fell in great numbers at the Battle of Flodden, between England and Scotland, on September 9, 1513.

A piper led the way, followed by standard bearers.

A poignant ceremony was conducted, with wreaths and thistle sprigs laid and toasts made to those who fell in the bloody conflict, including King James IV.