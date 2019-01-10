Tributes paid to a ‘concerned and caring councillor’

A service of thanksgiving is being held for one of Alnwick’s longest-serving councillors.

Former mayor Ritchie Waddell died on January 2, at the age of 90.

He was town mayor in 1970 and again in 1984, and served on Alnwick councils for 51 years before retiring in 2013, aged 85.

Current Mayor Alan Symmonds described Ritchie as someone who “gave exceptional service to the council, both in length and quality of service, his care and concern for individuals and the community was well evidenced.

“He always had firm views but always accepted the argument if it was a sound one.”

Ritchie moved to Alnwick from Scotland to manage the Jennings agricultural machinery firm.

As chairman of the old Alnwick Urban District Council, he often found himself working with the late Duke Hugh on local projects. They jointly opened the town’s Charles Nelson swimming pool and the A1 bypass.

He was proud that the old council, abolished in 1974, built houses that exceeded the local government yardstick and it often insisted on a stone finish in keeping with the town.

Ritchie was also the longest serving member of Alnwick Rotary Club.

He leaves wife Annice, two daughters, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, January 19, in St James’s Church, Alnwick, at 3pm.