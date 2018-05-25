Tributes are paid to parish councillor

Tributes have been paid to a North Sunderland parish councillor who passed away last month.

Tom Orrin was a dedicated member of the group and was particularly passionate about public transport and the Poppy Appeal.

Chairman Coun Geoffrey Stewart said: “I must mention at this meeting our recognition of Mr Tom Orrin, one of our members whose death and funeral was in April.

“Tom was particularly keen to come and live in our village and fulfilled his wish to continue serving his chosen community as a parish councillor just as he had previously done as Mayor in Romford, Essex, prior to moving here.

“He diligently fulfilled his charge of keeping us (plus our residents and visitors) updated with any changes in our public transport.”

He added: “Tom also quietly supported other elements of our community in practical ways such as organising the delivery of the Remembrance Day poppy wreaths.

“Our sincere condolences to his widow Pauline.”

Coun Stewart was re-elected chairman, with David Shiel vice-chairman.