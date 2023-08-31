Andrew Peart, 39, died on Wednesday as a result of serious injuries sustained when he was attacked near Guide Post Working Men’s Club last week.

In a statement, his family said: “Andrew was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness, and sense of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andrew will be greatly missed by his parents, son, partner, sister, friends, and colleagues at North Yorkshire Timber, where he worked as a design technician for many years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Peart, 39, died as a result of his injuries. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“We would especially like to thank all of the staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary ward 18, who have cared for Andrew over the last week, and the police for their efforts to find out what happened to him.

“Andrew generously donated his organs after his death to give a second chance to someone else.”

Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation following Andrew’s death, and specialist officers are supporting his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are appealing for anyone with information that could assist them to get in touch via their website or by calling 101.

Police were alerted to Andrew’s injuries by staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, who were treating him for a head injury, on the morning of Wednesday, August 23.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, his condition deteriorated and he died on the morning of Wednesday, August 30.

Officers believe his injuries were sustained on Stakeford Lane between 10.15pm and 10.30pm the previous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 28 charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to this incident, and was remanded in custody awaiting a hearing at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, the senior investigating officer, said: “I would like to reiterate that the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police remain with Andrew’s family and friends at what is an incredibly sad time.

“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.”

Police previously reassured local residents that they believed this to be an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.

DCI Barr added: “We are determined to get the answers for Andrew’s family which they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is continuing and we are grateful to all of those who have so far provided information.

“I would once again appeal to members of the public with information who have not yet contacted us to please do so. It is vital that we hear from anyone who may assist our lines of enquiry.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Stakeford Lane area of Guide Post on the night of Tuesday, August 22, particularly around Guide Post Working Men’s Club.