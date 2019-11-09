Tribute to Northumberland community stalwart who gave her time to serving Alnmouth

Anne Forman

Anne, who lived at Waleric House in Alnmouth for over 50 years, passed away at a care home in Shirley in the West Midlands.

Anne was married to Dick, who died in 2016, for over 60 years and she leaves four children, 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, seven Godchildren and is survived by one of her two sisters.

Born in Berkeley in Gloucestershire, she met Dick in Wasdale in the Lake District and they settled in Northumberland, moving to Alnmouth in 1959.

Anne gave her time freely to many roles, including the parish council where she was an elected member before becoming chairman and overseeing projects including the building of the footbridge over the River Aln and the original one-way system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was tireless in her support of Hipsburn County Primary School and was closely involved in the work that prevented its closure in the 1990s.

Anne was an active member of St John the Baptist Church in Alnmouth and everything she did in life was underpinned by her strong faith. She became enrolling member for Alnmouth Mothers’ Union and in 1980 was elected as Northern Diocesan President of the Mothers’ Union for six years, a role she loved. Anne was a strong supporter of Christian Aid and many other local and national charities.

In 1963, Anne acquired her first potential show puppy, a Norwich terrier called Whisky. Waleric Norwich and Norfolk terriers grew from small beginnings to become the source of many winners and champions with national and international success. Anne went on to become a championship show judge and judged at all major dog shows, including Crufts and abroad.

Anne and Dick took on one of the village grocery shops in 1970 following Dick’s redundancy and this became the very successful Forman’s of Alnmouth. This was a new venture for them both and Anne loved meeting and serving customers.