Trevor gives a taste of the poison garden

Visitors to Newcastle Castle and Cathedral got a taste of The Alnwick Garden’s famous poison garden – although not literally, you understand!

Head gardener Trevor Jones attended an event to showcase the best of the North East’s tourist attractions, setting up a mini version of the poison garden in the castle’s keep.

The event, organised by NewcastleGateshead Initiative took place during English Tourism Week and provided a chance to experience a range of activities in the run-up to Easter.

With contributions and exhibits from a range of NewcastleGateshead Initiative’s partners, the event featured: Elmer the elephant, a interactive art from The Biscuit Factory, a pop-up bedroom from the newly opened Maldron Hotel as well as a retro 1950’s living room from Beamish Museum’s new exhibition.

Visitors got a glimpse of Dippy the Dinosaur thanks to the Great North Museum, who brought along a 3D printed version of his skull, and there was also a range of culinary delights from some of the region’s most exciting restaurants and colleges.

Sport was also a highlight and visitors were able to put their skills and knowledge to the test with mini golf from Mr Mulligans, inflatable archery from Kielder Waterside, rugby target practice in celebration of the European Professional Club Rugby finals which come to Newcastle this May, and a quiz to raise awareness of organ donation to mark the World Transplant Games which also take place in the region this summer.

Sarah Stewart OBE, chief executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “It’s difficult to appreciate everything the regional tourism sector has to offer with a few pictures and an exhibition stand.

“We decided that, in order to really experience the best of the North East, we needed to create an opportunity for people to see, hear, taste and feel our heritage, culinary expertise and culture. And let’s be honest, there’s no way we can do our famous Geordie welcome justice with a few words!”