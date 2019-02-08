Tree planted in memory of Noreen

An oak tree has been planted in memory of a much-loved teacher.

Staff and children from St Paul’s School in Alnwick planted the tree in memory of Noreen Byrne, who died before Christmas.

Clarty Commandos – Outdoor Learning for All welcomed the school party to its woodland to plant a tree in memory of teacher Noreen Byrne, who died before Christmas.

Noreen was a huge lover of outdoor learning and instrumental in collaborating with Clarty Commandos to get pupils outdoors.

An oak tree was planted in the charity’s woodland site at Howick in her memory.