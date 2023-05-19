News you can trust since 1854
X18 bus route from Newcastle to Berwick which passes through Amble, Warkworth, Alnmouth, Seahouses and Bamburgh rated among most scenic in England

A Northumberland bus route has been rated as one of the most scenic in England.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th May 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:06 BST

Arriva’s X18 service from Newcastle to Berwick was included in a list of seven of the country’s most scenic bus routes by The Times.

It said: “Get the 10.08am from Newcastle, arriving in Berwick at 2pm having passed through Amble, craggy, medieval Warkworth, Alnmouth, Seahouses and Bamburgh Castle, towering over the waves. There are views across the sea and islands, including castle-topped Lindisfarne.”

The list was compiled as more people take advantage of a £2 bus fare cap that has just been extended until the autumn.

An Arriva bus in rural Northumberland. Picture by Jane ColtmanAn Arriva bus in rural Northumberland. Picture by Jane Coltman
Other top bus routes on the list were: The Land’s End Coaster, Cornwall; The Coastliner 840 Leeds (or York) to Whitby, North Yorkshire; The 599 Bowness to Grasmere, Cumbria; The X53 Axminster to Weymouth, Dorset; The 442 Ashbourne to Buxton, Derbyshire; and Bus A Cambridge to St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

An X18 bus in Amble.An X18 bus in Amble.
