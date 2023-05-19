Arriva’s X18 service from Newcastle to Berwick was included in a list of seven of the country’s most scenic bus routes by The Times.

It said: “Get the 10.08am from Newcastle, arriving in Berwick at 2pm having passed through Amble, craggy, medieval Warkworth, Alnmouth, Seahouses and Bamburgh Castle, towering over the waves. There are views across the sea and islands, including castle-topped Lindisfarne.”

The list was compiled as more people take advantage of a £2 bus fare cap that has just been extended until the autumn.

An Arriva bus in rural Northumberland. Picture by Jane Coltman

Other top bus routes on the list were: The Land’s End Coaster, Cornwall; The Coastliner 840 Leeds (or York) to Whitby, North Yorkshire; The 599 Bowness to Grasmere, Cumbria; The X53 Axminster to Weymouth, Dorset; The 442 Ashbourne to Buxton, Derbyshire; and Bus A Cambridge to St Ives, Cambridgeshire.