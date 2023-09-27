Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The petition was launched two weeks ago by Bedlington mum Julia Masters, who is concerned about the safety of children, including two of her own, walking back and forth to Stead Lane Primary School.

Julia said: “Now they are coming into years five and six they are allowed to walk to and from school but I just do not feel safe with them crossing that road.”

She added: “I worry. I want them to be independent. I want them to be able to go to school on their own just like their friends do.

Julia believes the existing dropped kerbs would be a good location for the crossing. (Photo by Google)

“I send them out the door and then I am watching them from the window to make sure they are safely across the road.”

Creating a safe crossing point will, in Julia’s view, dissuade children from crossing at unsafe points further along the street.

The 52-year-old said: “If you had a zebra crossing the kids would be more inclined to go to that place to cross because it would be safer.”

She added: “There are dropped kerbs and there are a couple of railings to stop the kids running out, but they are not adequate and the cars go up and down Stead Lane far too fast.

“It is like a racetrack some days on Stead Lane.”

It is not just at school times that children cross the road in this area, with many crossing to access the park or the shops.

Julia said: “It is not even just for children. There are a lot of elderly people on this side of the road who may just want to pop down to The Oval for some milk or something, and they have got to cross the road as well.”

Previous efforts to improve safety on the road resulted in flashing lights warning drivers of schoolchildren in the area, but Julia says they have a limited effect and are not in the best location.