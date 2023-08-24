The project, which will cost £579,000, involves the Victorian structure’s steel being strengthened and outer wooden panels replaced.

Some repairs to the station’s canopy are also being made.

Head of renewals at Nexus, the public body that owns and operates the Tyne and Wear Metro, Sarah McManus, said: “We are investing more than half a million pounds on the refurbishment of Cullercoats Metro station to improve the overall customer experience there.

Cullercoats Metro station footbridge. (Photo by Nexus)

“This station, which is a key gateway into North Tyneside and its amazing coastline, dates back to the Victorian era and has been part of the Metro system since it first opened.

“The footbridge is in particular need of a makeover and it’s a big part of the overall project, which will result in a cleaner and brighter station for our customers.

“This project forms part of our infrastructure modernisation programme, which is ensuring that Metro will be here for many generations to come.

The footbridge closed on Wednesday, August 23 and will remain out of use until January 2024.

The alternative walking route for the duration of the closure is via St George’s Road, Marden Avenue and Marden Terrace.

Sarah said: “I am pleased to say that the station will remain open throughout the works, so customers will be able to get Metro trains to and from there.

“However, the footbridge itself will be closed and a short diversionary walking route in place for customers who need to cross between the platforms. I apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”