Woman treated by paramedics after collision on Alnwick's Victoria Terrace

The incident took place on Victoria Terrace.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 7.50am today (Wednesday) police received a report of a collision on Victoria Terrace in Alnwick. It was reported that a car collided with two stationary vehicles parked on the street.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 7.56am to a three vehicle road traffic collision on Victoria Crescent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances and one person was treated and discharged at the scene.”

It is the second major incident on the road this month.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service took one person to hospital following a ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 12.

It is a popular link road between the town centre and the Willowburn Retail Park and Duchess’s Community High School.

The scene at Victoria Terrace, Alnwick.

Cllr Gordon Castle of Northumberland County Council, said: “We must not speculate about the cause of this accident but a 20mph limit for Alnwick is in the programme office at NCC and includes this road.

"However, these limits are advisory in effect as police will not enforce them. We also have yellow lines planned for the York Road exit to improve sight lines and I think we’ll need to consider them at the top of Augur Terrace/York Crescent too.

"But it’s a highway and bus route, so not much can be done to reduce through traffic. I’m asking for a safety audit of the road following the last collision two weeks ago.”