Woman dies after 'serious' collision on A189 Spine Road near Blyth - one man arrested as police appeal for witnesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 3.40am today (Sunday, August 21), Northumbria Police received a report of a one vehicle collision near The Three Horseshoes pub near Blyth.

Emergency services attended the scene but police say sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of the car’s passenger, a woman in her 20s, passed away at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers at this tragic time.

Three people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the driver of the car and two further passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The force said an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, has now appealed for anybody who witnessed the collision, or who has information that may assist the ongoing investigation, to come forward.

He said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the young woman’s family as they attempt to come to terms with today’s devastating news.

“We will support them in every way we can and ask that the family’s privacy is respected.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we’re asking for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have some information or dashcam footage that could help our enquiries.”

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a 999 call at 3.45am this morning to reports of a serious road traffic incident on the A189 spine road in Blyth. We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, two emergency ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Two patients were taken to Cramlington hospital and one was taken to the RVI."