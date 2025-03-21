The team from Nexus and Kier who led the works.

The historic canopy at Whitley Bay Metro station has been restored to its former glory following the completion of a two-year major project.

The Grade II listed structure has undergone renewal work as part of the Metro Asset Renewal Programme. The completion of the works was marked at an event on Thursday, where guests were invited to celebrate.

The project involved the installation of 1,296 panes of glass and the strengthening and repainting of the steelwork. New lighting has been installed along with a public address system and CCTV cameras, and glazing above the tracks has been reinstated.

The works were carried out on behalf of Nexus by Kier Group.

Cathy Massarella, managing director at Nexus, said: “I’m delighted to say that our major restoration scheme at Whitley Bay Metro station is now complete.

“Whitley Bay is a station with a great deal of charm. It has proudly served Metro since the network opened in 1980. This project has ensured that the station will be there for people to enjoy for many decades to come.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Whitley Bay station is more than just a place you catch the Metro – it is a gateway to the town and the beach that sits at the heart of a vibrant local community so I am delighted to see it restored to its former glory.

“Metro passengers tell me they want bright, attractive and safe places to wait. The canopy at Whitley Bay station looks better than it has done for decades and that lifts and brightens the whole station.”

The completed works at Whitley Bay Metro Station.

Duncan Manning, senior project manager at Kier Transportation, added: “It’s a pleasure to complete the restoration works for Whitley Bay station, and unveil our upgrades to this historical site.

“We’re proud to leave a lasting legacy in the local community, who have warmly welcomed us since the start of the project. We thank them for their support and interest throughout.”

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, said: “Whitley Bay is one of our beautiful historic stations along North Tyneside coast, and the Edwardian glass canopy is its crowning glory.

"We hope the station continues welcoming residents and visitors to the wonderful town of Whitley Bay and our award-winning seafront for another 100 years.”