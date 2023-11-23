Wait for a driving test in Blyth and Alnwick shorter than the UK average
Test centres in Blyth and Alnwick both have an average wait time of 13 weeks for a test, according to research by insurance firm Adrian Flux.
That is compared to the UK average wait time of 19.3 weeks, an increase of 5.1 weeks from the previous year’s numbers.
The North East was the only region of England, Wales and Scotland where average waits fell in the last year.
Gerry Bucke, general manager of Adrian Flux, said the firm had seen an increase in young learners using parents’ cars to practice while waiting months for a test.
He said: “Given how tight money is for everybody right now, it is no wonder some people are taking this option to stay sharp, with costs from as little as 65p per day, when they are ready to sit their test but are forced to wait for a slot.”