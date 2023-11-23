Waits for a driving test in Northumberland are among the shortest in the country, new research has revealed.

Test centres in Blyth and Alnwick both have an average wait time of 13 weeks for a test, according to research by insurance firm Adrian Flux.

That is compared to the UK average wait time of 19.3 weeks, an increase of 5.1 weeks from the previous year’s numbers.

The North East was the only region of England, Wales and Scotland where average waits fell in the last year.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency test centre in Blyth has an average wait of 13 weeks for a test. (Photo by Google)

Gerry Bucke, general manager of Adrian Flux, said the firm had seen an increase in young learners using parents’ cars to practice while waiting months for a test.