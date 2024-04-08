Vehicle collision on Amble High Street
Police were called following a vehicle collision in Amble.
The incident happened at the top of The Wynd leading on to High Street on Monday morning.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Monday), we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on High Street in Amble.
"The road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternative route where possible."
The vehicle is expected to be recovered by this afternoon.