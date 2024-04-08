Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at the top of The Wynd leading on to High Street on Monday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Monday), we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on High Street in Amble.

"The road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternative route where possible."