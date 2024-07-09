Sinkhole on the C180. Picture: Steven Bridgett.

A sinkhole spotted between Swindon and Holystone caused a road closure.

It was reported from the C180 road yesterday (Monday 8), between Swindon and Holystone, just before Swindon Bridge and adjacent to the Hepple to Elsdon B6341 road.

Traffic management at Northumberland County Council were made aware of the issue and sent people to close the road to make repairs.

A full inspection is being carried out but the road is expected to open by the end of the day.

