Urgent repairs carried out after sinkhole appears on rural road in Northumberland

By Lauren Coulson
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 15:36 BST
Sinkhole on the C180. Picture: Steven Bridgett.Sinkhole on the C180. Picture: Steven Bridgett.
Sinkhole on the C180. Picture: Steven Bridgett.
A sinkhole spotted between Swindon and Holystone caused a road closure.

It was reported from the C180 road yesterday (Monday 8), between Swindon and Holystone, just before Swindon Bridge and adjacent to the Hepple to Elsdon B6341 road.

Traffic management at Northumberland County Council were made aware of the issue and sent people to close the road to make repairs.

A full inspection is being carried out but the road is expected to open by the end of the day.

Picture: Steven Bridgett.Picture: Steven Bridgett.
Picture: Steven Bridgett.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: "We are on site now dealing with it and the road is closed. It's too early to say whether there is an underlying issue - this is still being investigated."

