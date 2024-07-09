Urgent repairs carried out after sinkhole appears on rural road in Northumberland
It was reported from the C180 road yesterday (Monday 8), between Swindon and Holystone, just before Swindon Bridge and adjacent to the Hepple to Elsdon B6341 road.
Traffic management at Northumberland County Council were made aware of the issue and sent people to close the road to make repairs.
A full inspection is being carried out but the road is expected to open by the end of the day.
A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: "We are on site now dealing with it and the road is closed. It's too early to say whether there is an underlying issue - this is still being investigated."
