National Highways will soon be carrying out some ground surveys on the embankment near the A1 near High Common House in the Morpeth area.

Works will be carried out overnight. However, due to the depths the bore holes need to be drilled to, daytime single lane closures will be required.

These will protect any open excavations to keep drivers and the workforce safe.

A statement on the National Highways: North-East Facebook page includes the following: “The surveys will help us to find out more about soft soils underlying the embankment and carriageway.

The A1 in the Morpeth area. Picture by Google.

“Although there is no current risk to the carriageway, the surveys will help determine if there are any additional measures we need to take to minimise any future disruption.

“We’ll need to use exploratory bore holes drilled through the carriageway, verges and embankment.

“The daytime single lane closures are as follows – 16-26 June: A1 northbound, from 500m north of the A197 Clifton/Morpeth Road to 600m north of the B6524 Belsay Road; 26 June–10 July: A1 southbound, from 200m north of the A697 southbound entry slip, to 200m south of Belsay Road.

“These closures will be in place 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

“They will be removed at weekends, with traffic management lifted at 6am on Saturday morning and reinstalled on Monday.

“We have looked at a number of options for carrying this work out safely and have worked to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“However, this unfortunately may lead to some congestion and delays, especially around peak travel periods. We apologise in advance for any delays and inconvenience caused.”