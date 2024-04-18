Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers and engineers based at the firm’s Ashington and Blyth depots voted last month to strike over low pay in comparison to other bus operators in a ballot by trade union Unite, but the upcoming walk out has been suspended after Arriva tabled a new offer.

A previous week-long walk out, scheduled to start on Sunday, April 7, was also suspended to allow the union to ballot members on a fresh offer from Arriva, which was ultimately also rejected.

A week of strikes had also been scheduled to start on Sunday, April 21, but this has also been put on hold by Unite while it takes another new offer to members, this time with the recommendation that the offer is accepted.

A Unite spokesperson confirmed that ballot will be held on Monday and Tuesday and that the walk out had been suspended as a goodwill gesture, but would not comment on the negotiations.

In a statement on social media, Arriva North East said: “We are pleased to advise that Unite has taken the decision to suspend strike action which was due to commence this Sunday, April 21.

“We are grateful that we have been able to have constructive discussions with Unite and we appreciate them providing their full recommendation for acceptance of our revised offer.

“We are certain this news will come as a relief to our customers.”