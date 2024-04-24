Unite members at Arriva bus depots in Northumberland vote to accept revised pay offer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trade union Unite’s members based at Arriva’s Ashington and Blyth depots had previously voted for industrial action after a 4% pay increase was rejected by the union in March.
Fresh negotiations have now led to Unite members voting to accept an offer of a 6.1% pay increase for all staff, effective from April 21, 2024, and for all staff to receive a £350 lump sum payment.
All planned industrial action by Arriva workers in Northumberland has now been cancelled.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite members at Arriva Northumbria should be congratulated on their hard-fought campaign that has seen them receive a significant and well-deserved pay increase.
“This shows the strength of the union movement and why Unite will always back its members in their disputes with employers who think they can get away with underpaying their staff.”
Unite regional officer Dave Telford added: “The workers at Arriva will be heading to work with their heads held high after this excellent pay victory.
“Unite has refused to allow our drivers and engineers to be underpaid and this is a direct result of their determination to stand firm against their employer.”
Two weeks of strike action had been scheduled for April. The first week was suspended earlier this month to allow for a ballot on Arriva’s first revised pay offer, which was rejected.
Unite suspended the second planned week of strikes to ballot members on this offer, and had recommended that members accept the deal they were offered by Arriva.
This pay increase brings Arriva workers in line with the highest bus company pay in the region.
A spokesperson for Arriva North East said: “We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Unite which means industrial action will no longer take place.
“We are sure this will come as a relief to our customers and allows us to continue our efforts to recruit more drivers. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can apply at arrivabusjobs.co.uk.”