An LNER Azuma train stopped at the station on Saturday, with passengers allowed to get off to get some fresh air due to problems on the line further north.

John Holwell of Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) said: “The fact that this Azuma stopped safely at Chathill proves the feasibility of other train services calling on a regular timetabled basis.

"CRAG calls on Transport for the North, Northumberland County Council and TransPennine Express to swiftly implement timetabled trains to stop at Chathill.”

LNER passengers at Chathill.

Just two services a day, operated by Northern Trains to and from Newcastle, stop to pick up and drop off passengers at Chathill.

Campaigners, backed by Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, have called for some of the five daily TransPennine Express services between Newcastle and Edinburgh to call in.

A recent survey highlighted demand for more local rail services.