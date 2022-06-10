Travelsure had planned to axe the T01 service, which links Shilbottle with Alnwick and Amble.

However, efforts are being made behind the scenes to try and come up with an alternative solution.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “The existing service has been extended for a further six weeks to run until the end of the school year.

A Travelsure bus.

“This additional time will be used to go out and tender a replacement service that will cover the Alnwick to Shilbottle Grange element of the existing T01.”

Residents of Beech Estate in Shilbottle have previously voiced concerns about the potential loss of the service and the lengthy walk to access an alternative bus.

Travelsure has confirmed its intention to withdraw the non-profit-making service but has revealed it is looking into the possibility of a tendered service.